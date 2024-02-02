David Griffiths of Tennyson Avenue was seen on CCTV allowing his dog to foul and not cleaning it up on May 18, 2023.

David Griffiths of Tennyson Avenue was seen on CCTV allowing his dog to foul and not cleaning it up on May 18, 2023, at the junction of the Promenade and Carlisle Road, Bridlington.

A report was forwarded to East Riding of Yorkshire Council's dog warden team to investigate, and the Local Policing Team was able to confirm the identity and address of Mr Griffiths.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Fixed Penalty Notice was issued on May 22, 2023, and a reminder letter was sent. No payment was received from Mr Griffiths, so the case was referred to the Courts.

Mr Griffiths, who did not attend Beverley Magistrates Court, pleaded guilty on January 31, 2024 to failing to clear up after his dog had fouled, and was fined £150.

He was ordered to pay £330 costs and a victim surcharge of £60.

The CCTV operator was praised in court for their vigilance in spotting this offence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Howliston, environmental control manager at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said : “Dog fouling is an anti-social nuisance which affects everyone. It’s great to see two teams from within East Riding of Yorkshire Council – the dog wardens and the CCTV teams – working together with the Police to achieve this result.

“This fine should serve as a timely reminder for all dog owners to clean up after their animals.”