Bridlington man fined £150 after he was found guilty of a dog fouling offence in the town
David Griffiths of Tennyson Avenue was seen on CCTV allowing his dog to foul and not cleaning it up on May 18, 2023, at the junction of the Promenade and Carlisle Road, Bridlington.
A report was forwarded to East Riding of Yorkshire Council's dog warden team to investigate, and the Local Policing Team was able to confirm the identity and address of Mr Griffiths.
A Fixed Penalty Notice was issued on May 22, 2023, and a reminder letter was sent. No payment was received from Mr Griffiths, so the case was referred to the Courts.
Mr Griffiths, who did not attend Beverley Magistrates Court, pleaded guilty on January 31, 2024 to failing to clear up after his dog had fouled, and was fined £150.
He was ordered to pay £330 costs and a victim surcharge of £60.
The CCTV operator was praised in court for their vigilance in spotting this offence.
David Howliston, environmental control manager at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said : “Dog fouling is an anti-social nuisance which affects everyone. It’s great to see two teams from within East Riding of Yorkshire Council – the dog wardens and the CCTV teams – working together with the Police to achieve this result.
“This fine should serve as a timely reminder for all dog owners to clean up after their animals.”
Anyone who has information about owners who do not clean up after their dogs can report it in confidence by emailing: [email protected] or telephoning (01482) 393939.