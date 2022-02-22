Bridlington man found guilty of sex offences against children

Simon Sheppard of Promenade in Bridlington was found guilty by jury when he appeared at Hull Crown Court on Friday (February 18).

Simon Sheppard of Promenade was found guilty by jury when he appeared at Hull Crown Court on Friday (February 18).

He was found guilty of attempted sexual communication and inciting child sexual exploitation with four children.

On two separate occasions Sheppard had given the four 14 year-olds a card inviting them to take part in a ‘sexperiment’ which involved having sexual intercourse with them.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The children did not accept Sheppard’s invitations and reported the incidents to their parents. They then reported it to the police.

Investigating the case is PC Rebecca Booth, she said, “Case of this nature are extremely rare but it goes to show the ways in which criminals will try to gain access to abuse young children.

“Anyone who has any concerns over exploitation can call us on our non-emergency number 101 where we will take your concerns seriously and act on information provided to us.”