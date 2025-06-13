Graham Hart was sentenced to 16 years in jail and will be on the sex offenders register for life.

A Bridlington man who sexually abused a young girl has been sentenced to 16 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual offences in Hull on Wednesday, June 11.

Graham Hart, 78, of Bransdale Road, appeared at Hull Crown Court on Tuesday, June 10 and pleaded guilty to 17 offences:

•Three counts of sexual assault on a child under 13

•Two counts of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity

•Three counts of assault of a child under 13 by penetration

•Two counts of attempting to rape a child under 13

•Six counts of making indecent photographs of a child

•One count of possession of prohibited images of children

He was sentenced to 16 years in jail and will be on the sex offenders register for life.

Following reports of sexual abuse, an investigation was launched which led to Hart’s arrest in February 2023.

Officers seized multiple items from his home address, including digital devices and sex toys which were sent to our Digital Forensics Unit for them to begin their examinations. As a result of this evidence gathered, this confirmed his involvement in these serious offences.

Speaking of the trauma faced because of this man, the victim said: “This has been an incredibly difficult time for me and my family who have had their suffering extended by Graham’s unwillingness to admit what he had done.

“He delayed his guilty plea until the last minute, forcing me and my family to relive this experience and endure an extended process for no reason.

“The suffering he put me through has had a lasting impact on my education and mental wellbeing, I have lost out on achieving qualifications due to what he did to me.

“Graham's offending against me has destroyed the innocence of my childhood and the trauma continues to impact me in all aspects. Those are years that I will never get back, it has changed my life irreparably.

“In spite of the trauma he has put me through, I am fighting to prevent his actions from effecting the rest of my life into adulthood.

“If you have experienced something similar, please speak up, there is support available, and your voice matters.”

Detective Sergeant Gemma Pearce the officer in the case, said: "Hart’s crimes spanned six years, targeting a vulnerable girl who was under the age of 13 at the time of the offences.

“His actions were calculated and predatory, involving repeated abuse where he coerced a young girl into performing sexual acts. He exerted control over her, using his position of authority and manipulation to ensure she remained silent about his crimes.

"Hart’s manipulation extended beyond the physical abuse, by recording his offences and later showing her select footage, he reinforced his control, deepening his influence over her. The lasting effects of his crimes continue to impact her life.

"This was a complex investigation, covering offences that took place over several years. Forensic evidence, combined with the victim’s courageous account, left Hart with no choice but to admit his crimes. Thanks to the bravery of those who came forward and the commitment of our team, Hart is now facing the consequences of his actions.

“I would like to praise the victim for coming forward and for the bravery and courage they have shown throughout this investigation."