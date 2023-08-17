Joshua Ingham, 26, of Harrington Street was sentenced to eight years for grievous bodily harm and then a further four years to run concurrently for actual bodily harm and possession of a bladed weapon.

Ingham initially pleaded not guilty to the offences however later pleaded guilty at an earlier appearance at Hull Crown Court, admitting to wounding the man with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, causing actual bodily harm and threatening him with a bladed weapon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The attack took place on Applegarth Lane in Bridlington Sunday November 20, when Ingham punched a man in the face following an altercation between the pair, shortly before attacking him with a meat cleaver and stabbing him in the knee, leaving the man requiring hospital treatment to serious injuries.

A Bridlington man has been jailed for eight years after a "vicious" attack in the town.

Officer in the case, Police Constable James Ramage, said: “This was a vicious attack on a member of our community, and I’d like to commend them for their bravery throughout the entirety of this investigation.

“I hope the outcome at court provides the community with some reassurance that violent assaults will not be tolerated, and we will do everything we can to seek justice for victims to ensure our residents feel safe and criminals are punished."

Humberside Police urge people to report crime via the non-emergency 101 line or by speaking to officers while they are out and about.

Always call 999 in an emergency or if there is a crime ongoing.