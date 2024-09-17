Bridlington man jailed for three years after attempting to groom underage boy

Stephen Verrill

A perverted predator who attempted to groom who they thought to be a teenage boy online to then meet and sexually abuse has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Stephen Verrill, 45, of Quay Road, Bridlington pleaded guilty to attempting to meet a boy under 16 following grooming, attempting to incite a boy under 16 to engage in a sexual act and attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

He appeared at Hull Crown Court on Friday September 13 and was sentenced the same day following his guilty plea.

In May this year, Verrill had been talking online, sending sexually explicit messages and pictures to who he believed to be a 14-year-old teenage boy, but was in fact a decoy account.

After a week, Verrill arranged to meet the teenager at a train station to then go on to engage in sexual activity.

When Verrill arrived at the train station on Sunday May 12, he was arrested by officers.

Detective Constable Bethany Barker leading the investigation said: “It is clear that Verrill is a perverted predator who targeted who he thought to be a vulnerable member of our community for his own sadistic and sexual gratification.

“When questioned Verrill denied his intentions stating if a child had emerged from the train, he would have bought them a return ticket home and did not have a sexual interest in children.

“Thankfully no child was harmed as Verrill was talking to a decoy social media account, and I am reassured now knowing that he is off our streets unable to target any children.”

Verrill was also placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely, handed a sexual harm prevention order and had his laptop destroyed.

DC Barker said: “We take reports of sexual offences extremely seriously and we will continue to do everything we can to bring offenders before the courts.

“I would encourage anyone that is a victim of a sexual offence to please talk to us.

“When you are ready, we will be here. We will listen to you, and take you seriously.

“If you have any information about crime, please call our non-emergency number 101. Always call 999 in an emergency.

“You can also report information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”