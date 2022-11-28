News you can trust since 1882
Bridlington man remanded into custody after reported assault with a bladed weapon

A 26-year-old man has been remanded in custody following an incident on Sunday November 20.

By Louise Perrin
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Nov 2022, 3:00pm

It is reported that an altercation is believed to have taken place on Applegarth Lane, Bridlington where a man is reported to have assaulted another man with a bladed weapon.

Joshua Ingham, 26, of Harrington Road, Bridlington, was arrested and later charged with causing grievous bodily harm and actual bodily harm, assault by beating and possession of a bladed weapon.

He appeared at Hull Magistrates Court on Saturday 26 November and has been remanded into custody to appear at court at a later date.

