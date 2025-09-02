Bridlington man remanded into custody following dangerous driving incident

A man has been charged with multiple offences following a report of dangerous driving in Bridlington on Sunday, August 31

Connor Woolmer, 23-years-old, of Clarence Road in Bridlington has been charged with three counts of wounding with intent, driving a motor vehicle dangerously, driving without insurance and driving without a license. He appeared at Hull Magistrates Court this morning (Tuesday, September 2) where he was remanded into custody to appear at court a later date.