Bridlington man remanded into custody following dangerous driving incident

By Louise French
Published 2nd Sep 2025, 11:21 BST
A man has been charged following a dangerous driving incident in Bridlingtonplaceholder image
A man has been charged with multiple offences following a report of dangerous driving in Bridlington on Sunday, August 31

Connor Woolmer, 23-years-old, of Clarence Road in Bridlington has been charged with three counts of wounding with intent, driving a motor vehicle dangerously, driving without insurance and driving without a license. He appeared at Hull Magistrates Court this morning (Tuesday, September 2) where he was remanded into custody to appear at court a later date.

