Bridlington man sentenced and given ten year restraining order for sexually assaulting young woman as she slept

A man has been sentenced for sexually assaulting a young woman while she slept at a North Yorkshire coast holiday park.

Raymond Hanks, 24, from Bridlington, East Riding of Yorkshire, was found guilty of three counts of sexual touching on a female aged over 16 following a trial at York Crown Court in June.

The incident happened several years ago while the defendant and victim were working at the holiday park.

Hanks was acquitted of two further charges - attempted rape and rape - against the same victim and another young woman who reported that she had been raped by him the week before while asleep in staff accommodation.

He was handed a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, at York Crown Court yesterday (July 18).

Hanks was also made subject to a 10-year restraining order against the victim and placed on the Register of Sex Offenders for 10 years.

Doug Stanway, Specialist Police Staff Investigator, said: “There are no winners in this case, as a number of young lives have been affected by this investigation and subsequent trial.

“The victim was drawn to work at the holiday park at the very beginning of her adult working life and was seeking a better future for herself on the East Coast.

“This dream was shattered some six weeks later when she was violated by Raymond Hanks. She subsequently left her job and returned home.

“She has shown great fortitude by giving live evidence to the court in the presence of her attacker.

“I hope she can start to rebuild her life. I wish her nothing but the best for the future.”

Reporting sexual offences and seeking professional support:

People can make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website or call 101, option 4 and speak to the Force Control Room.

If you or someone you know are in immediate danger, always dial 999 for an emergency response.

Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) Victims who would prefer not to go direct to the police and are not in immediate danger, can contact Bridge House, North Yorkshire’s Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC), on 0330 223 0362, email [email protected] or go to www.bridgehousesarc.org/

Contact the Supporting Victims in North Yorkshire at www.supportingvictims.org or call 01609 643100.