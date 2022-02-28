Bridlington man sentenced to 14 years following terrifying knife robbery

William Kerr, 60, of Trinity Road in Bridlington, was found to be guilty of robbery at an address in Bridlington on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

At a three-day trial earlier this month, Kerr had pleaded not guilty to the offence.

It was reported that Kerr, who was wanted due to breaching his life licence for murder, confronted an elderly male at his home address, asking to be fed.

The courts praised the thorough investigation carried out by the team, including arresting officer PC Jason Hardcastle, which helped bring this dangerous criminal to justice.

Kerr then became aggressive and demanded money, holding a knife to the throat of the elderly man.

The terrified victim took Kerr to his safe where Kerr stole some belongings, including the wedding ring of the victim’s late wife.

Kerr tied his victim’s hands up, leaving his victim petrified and on his knees. The victim managed to call 999 and officers were able to identify and arrest Kerr and eventually recover all the stolen items.

Trainee Detective Constable Caitlin Wright said: “I want to thank the victim for his strength throughout the judicial process. I know it wasn’t easy for him and the effects of that evening will be long-lasting. However, I hope the knowledge that Kerr is back in prison will offer some comfort to the victim.

“The aftermath of this terrible offence left the victim fearing for his life. He would frequently have flashbacks of this dangerous man coming back into his property and genuinely thought he was going to die. He was left feeling powerless and vulnerable.

“That a man was subjected to such a terrifying ordeal when he was trying to be kind in offering to feed Kerr is disgusting.

“His kindness was completely taken advantage of and his trust has been shattered, and this will undoubtedly persist for years to come.”