Bridlington man wanted by Humberside Police for failing to appear in court
Humberside Police has appealed for help to locate Bridlington man Mason Markham.
Officers are keen to speak to him after he failed to appear at Hull Crown Court in connection with a number of drugs offences.
Mr Markham is originally from Bridlington, but believed to have connections in West Yorkshire.
Anyone who sees him, or who knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Humberside Police via the non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 24*51358.
Anyone who wishes to share information anonymously can do so via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.