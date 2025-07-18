Bridlington man's attempt to flee scene of car accident thwarted by off-duty police officer

A Bridlington man has been sentenced thanks to the efforts of an off-duty police officer who sprang into action at the weekend.

"Moments later the vehicle was involved in a road traffic collision outside Leisure World, leading to three people sustaining minor injuries. The driver of the Golf then fled the scene, abandoning the car. “Thankfully an off-duty officer was enjoying a meal at a nearby eatery with his family, and never truly being off duty, the officer sprang into action and pursued the driver. The man was subsequently swiftly detained and arrested nearby. “Michael Holdsworth, 37, of St Stephen Road in Bridlington, was consequently arrested and charged for driving whilst unfit through drugs and alcohol, driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance, failing to stop, and failing to provide a specimen for analysis. “Following his appearance at Hull Magistrates Court on Monday, July 14, Holdsworth pleaded guilty to all offences and has been sentenced to nine months in prison, disqualified from driving for five years with the requirement to take an extended test, and handed a fine of £154.”