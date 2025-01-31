Bridlington pair among four arrested during multi-force drugs operation

A man and woman from Bridlington were arrested during the operation

A man and woman from Bridlington were among four people arrested when simultaneous Misuse of Drugs warrants were executed at addresses in Bradford and Bridlington yesterday (Thursday, January 30).

In total, two men and two women were arrested after officers from Humberside Police’s Kinetic Northbank Organised Crime Team, alongside colleagues from West Yorkshire Police, and the Regional Organised Crime Unit, carried out the warrants.

Upon entering the properties, a large amount of class A drugs worth an estimated street value of £100,000, alongside cash, approximately £60,000 worth of assets including cars, and a machete, were seized from the addresses.

A 40-year-old man and 39-year-old woman were located at The Crescent in Bridlington, and a 29-year-old man and 19-year-old woman were located at Richardson Street in Bradford.

All four were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and remain in police custody within their respective force areas at this time.

Detective Inspector Matt Grantham from the Kinetic Northbank Organised Crime Group team said: “This result is testament to the hard work and partnership approach to tackling organised crime in our area through initiatives like Clear Hold Build, and support from the National County Lines Coordination Centre (NCLCC).

“The community impact this type of offending has, is the reason we will continue to do everything we can to disrupt criminal networks, removing them, and the drugs they supply and distribute, from our streets.”