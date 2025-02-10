Bridlington pervert, 81, jailed for 11 years for historic sex offences against teenage boys
Morris Dixon, 81, of Cliff Street, was charged with seven counts of non-recent sexual assault against two teenage boys.
Following a seven-day trial at Hull Crown Court, a unanimous jury found Dixon guilty of two counts of sexual activity with a teenage boy, two counts of oral rape of a teenage boy, and three counts of indecent assault on a teenage boy.
He will be on the sex offenders’ register for life.
Leading the investigation was Detective Constable Megan Witty from Humberside Police’s Protecting Vulnerable People Unit.
He said: “Sexual offending against boys and men is widely under reported, and so I would like to start by acknowledging and commending the two men for coming forward and reporting non-recent sexual abuse.
“Both men have been nothing but supportive, understanding and patient throughout the lengthy investigation.
"Dixon is going to be behind bars for a very long time because of their strength and bravery in reporting what happened to them as teenagers.
“We take reports of sexual assault and sexual offences, both recent and non-recent, extremely seriously and will continue to seek justice for those who have suffered at the hands of such perverted individuals.
“No matter your age or gender, or whether the offences took place yesterday or 30 years ago, we would encourage you to tell someone you trust and report it to the police.
“Last September, a brave sexual abuse survivor waived her legal right to lifelong anonymity to tell her story and encourage more people to come forward and tell someone.”
Visit https://www.humberside.police.uk/police-forces/humberside-police/areas/campaigns/campaigns/tell-someone/ to hear from Jamie and find out more about support networks available.