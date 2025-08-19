The police operation in Bridlington proved to be 'highly effective'.

Police officers have taken part in operations across Bridlington on Friday, August 15 and Saturday, August 16 – with the help of specially trained passive drugs dog, Simba.

The officers carried out licencing checks and street patrols, which proved to be ‘highly effective’.

Simba detected drugs hidden in toilet areas and indicated at other locations during the operations.

A Humberside Police spokesperson said: “Further licensing checks and proactive street patrols were carried out in the Bridlington area last night (Saturday, August 16) with the support of specially trained passive drugs dog, Simba.

"The operation proved highly effective. During the checks, Simba detected drugs hidden within toilet areas and indicated several locations that suggested possible short-term storage.

"This valuable work has provided us with strong intelligence that will assist in ongoing investigations and future enforcement activity.

"We remain committed and determined to disrupt drug activity and remove harmful substances from our streets.”