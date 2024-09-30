Bridlington police seize two vehicles being driven by uninsured drivers
On Saturday morning, officers from Humberside Police sighted a vehicle being driven by a provisional licence holder.
Following checks at the roadside, it was found that the driver did not hold a full UK driving licence and they were subsequently reported for multiple offences including driving without insurance. The vehicle was seized.
A short time after, a vehicle was spotted driving erratically on the towns road by eagle-eyed officers.
The driver was stopped and spoken to and it was identified he was also driving his vehicle on a provisional licence only.
The driver was reported for multiple offences including driving without insurance and the vehicle was recovered.
A statement on Humberside Police Facebook page said: “Two more uninsured vehicles taken off the roads as we continue to try and make our roads and communities safer for us all.”