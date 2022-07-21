Bridlington Police team’s warning over rogue traders operating in the area

Bridlington Neighbourhood Police team officers are warning people to be extra vigilant following a number of incidents relating to rogue traders calling at houses in the Bridlington area.

They have been offering offering roofing and driveway maintenance and other work.

A police spokesman said: “Please be aware that rogue traders and scammers are active in this area. If you have any information that would help us prevent further victims then please call us on 101.

“Rogue traders are any ‘company’ or individual who offers services on the doorstep, often with little or no means of identification, and go on to rip off their victims and take money from them.

“Victims are often vulnerable, elderly and/or isolated people who don’t know about these scams and trust people, they believe anyone who is friendly or seems knowledgeable and genuine. If they have become a victim, they often feel ashamed and/or scared and so don’t tell anyone.

“We are investigating all offences reported to us, but we know that rogue trader incidents are not always reported – people feel ashamed. Please don’t, if you have been a victim call us on 101 so that we can help you.