Bridlington residents’ views wanted over Humberside Police 101 and 999 services

Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner Jonathan Evison is hoping people will take a few minutes to fill in the survey. Photo submitted

Participants are being asked a series of questions testing their understanding of emergency and non-emergency reporting systems, as well as newly emerging ways of contacting the police, such as webchat, online forms and messaging over social media.

The Police Contact Survey runs until midnight on Sunday, June 26.

The survey will help inform police forces, the Home Office, and local commissioners on any challenges around reporting to the police.

Mr Evison said: “Reporting to Humberside Police on 101 and 999 has seen major improvements to the service in recent years but still remains a challenging area of business for the force.

“The needs of people making contact must be understood and forces must prioritise those most in need, meaning contact about routine items is sometimes not responded to as quickly as people would like.

“In addition, new technology presents significant opportunities to speed up responses and open lines of communication with people who might not be comfortable using traditional methods.

“As the voice of the public in policing, I am very keen to better understand your views on these issues and I am urging as many people as possible to respond to the survey.”

Go to tinyurl.com/yckzcr8c to complete the 101 and 999 response survey.