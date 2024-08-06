Bridlington teen sentenced to two years after assault in Filey which left man with broken eye socket

Daniel Samuel Gill

A teenager has been jailed for a vicious street attack in which a young man suffered a broken eye socket and cheekbone after being kicked on the ground.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The named victim was with two friends who were attacked as they walked past a group of five teenagers including Daniel Gill, Myles Coe and two females in West Avenue, Filey, York Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor David Hall said that one of this group shouted an offensive comment at one of the male victims before Gill and Coe “squared up to him” and both punched him in the face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim’s friend tried to “push everybody apart” but was punched in the head and knocked to the ground.

He was temporarily blinded as he lay helpless in a foetal position.

It was then that Gill, who was “intoxicated”, kicked him repeatedly in the head and to the side of his body.

“He felt numbness to the face and numbness to the teeth and said he probably lost consciousness,” added Mr Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The named female victim was then struck in the back of the head by one of the group and had her hair grabbed and pulled by one of the opposing females.

She was then kicked three times by Gill as she was lying on the ground but managed to block the kicks with her hands.

Gill and Coe then ran off but were arrested shortly after the incident in the early hours of December 10, 2022.

Five months after being bailed, Coe, of Grange Avenue, Filey, was arrested again after police stopped a vehicle carrying four males in Scarborough just after 9pm on May 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coe, 19, was taken to Scarborough Police Station where he was searched and found to be concealing over 107 grams of cocaine in his underwear.

Mr Hall said that Coe had been street dealing but was at the lower end of the drug chain.

Coe was charged with ABH and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. He ultimately admitted both offences.

Gill admitted unlawful wounding in relation to the man who suffered the facial fractures and two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in relation to the attacks on the other named male and the female.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They both appeared for sentence yesterday (Monday, August 5).

The court heard that the most seriously injured male victim needed 12 hours of hospital treatment and had several stitches to his eyebrow.

CT scans revealed he had suffered three fractures to his eye socket and cheekbone. He was in so much pain he needed morphine.

He said he couldn’t eat certain foods because chewing caused “unbearable” pain and was he left with swelling to the side of his face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He still suffered from blurred vision, nerve damage and numbness to his lip.

He had to see various specialists at York District Hospital and may need corrective surgery in the future.

He had to take a month off work and now suffered with anxiety and sleeping problems.

He said he was previously an “outgoing, happy person” but had now lost all his confidence and self-esteem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The female victim, from Filey, suffered bruising around her eye and to the side of her nose.

She said the pain to her face lasted four months and she was convinced she had suffered a fracture to her chin even though tests had so far proved inconclusive.

She was still suffering from headaches and she too had to take time off work. She was now “apprehensive” about going out in Filey.

Gill, 18, of Sands Lane, Bridlington, had an extensive criminal record including serious violence, carrying an offensive weapon and threatening and disorderly behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In November last year, he was sentenced to eight months in a young offenders’ institution for offences including possessing an imitation firearm.

Coe’s record included drug possession and possessing an offensive weapon.

Neil Cutte, Gill’s solicitor advocate, said his teenage client was “intoxicated (and) probably showing off to other people” when he attacked the three victims in Filey.

Defence barrister Stephen Grattage, for Coe, said his client had delivered just the one blow during the attack and embarked on drug-dealing after building up a debt with his own dealer, having been addicted to crack cocaine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said that Coe had since kicked his habit and had been offered work as a steel erector.

Judge Sean Morris told Gill: “You have amassed a shocking record (and) I fear for what the future holds for you.

“You have a hair-trigger temper and it will get you into more and more trouble. You have got to learn your lesson.”

Gill was sentenced to two years in a young offenders’ institution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Morris said that Coe was a “damned idiot” but having read pre-sentence reports about him, he was prepared to give him another chance to avoid jail.

Coe was given a 22-month prison sentence for the drug-dealing and violent offences, but this was suspended for two years.

He was ordered to carry out 280 hours of unpaid work, a 26-session thinking-skills programme and rehabilitation activity.