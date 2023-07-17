News you can trust since 1882
Burglar forces entry into Scarborough shop and steals goods prompting police appeal

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses, dash-cam and doorbell footage as they investigate a burglary.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 17th Jul 2023, 07:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 07:55 BST

It happened at at Scalby Stores, High Street, Scalby between midnight and 4am on Friday, July 14 when the suspects offenders forced entry and made off with goods from the store.

If you can assist the investigation in any way, email [email protected]

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

North Yorkshire Police havce launched an appeal following a burglary in Scalby.North Yorkshire Police havce launched an appeal following a burglary in Scalby.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230130535 when providing details.