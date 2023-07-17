Burglar forces entry into Scarborough shop and steals goods prompting police appeal
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses, dash-cam and doorbell footage as they investigate a burglary.
Published 17th Jul 2023, 07:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 07:55 BST
It happened at at Scalby Stores, High Street, Scalby between midnight and 4am on Friday, July 14 when the suspects offenders forced entry and made off with goods from the store.
If you can assist the investigation in any way, email [email protected]
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230130535 when providing details.