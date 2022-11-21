The incident occurred overnight between 6pm on Friday November 18 and 5.30am on Saturday November 19.

During the incident, thieves forced their way into a warehouse on Sussex Street and stole an amount of cash.

Officers are now requesting the public’s help to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a burglary in Scarborough.

In particular, they're appealing for information from anyone who heard or saw anything suspicious at the time of the burglary.

They would particularly be interested to speak to any residents who may have captured any suspicious activity on CCTV or doorbell cameras.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to email [email protected]

Alternatively, you can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to PC 503 Toby Gonella.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.