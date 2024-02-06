Burglars strike at Brompton Hall School near Scarborough
It happened at Brompton Hall School, High Street, between 2am and 3am Monday 5 February 5.
An unknown offender entered the school by breaking a window and caused a significant amount of damage to the property and stole a petrol go-cart.
Police are asking for the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email Paul.O'[email protected].
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Paul O'Neill.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.