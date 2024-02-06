News you can trust since 1882
Burglars strike at Brompton Hall School near Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a school burglary that occurred in Brompton, in the early hours of the morning.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 6th Feb 2024, 10:06 GMT
It happened at Brompton Hall School, High Street, between 2am and 3am Monday 5 February 5.

An unknown offender entered the school by breaking a window and caused a significant amount of damage to the property and stole a petrol go-cart.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

A burglary took place at Brompton Hall School near Scarborough.A burglary took place at Brompton Hall School near Scarborough.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email Paul.O'[email protected].

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Paul O'Neill.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.