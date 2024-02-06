Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It happened at Brompton Hall School, High Street, between 2am and 3am Monday 5 February 5.

An unknown offender entered the school by breaking a window and caused a significant amount of damage to the property and stole a petrol go-cart.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email Paul.O'[email protected].

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Paul O'Neill.