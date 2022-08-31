Burglars who stole nearly £5,000 of necklaces from Whitby jewellers told to expect jail
Two burglars who stole nearly £5,000 of necklaces from a jewellers in Whitby have been told toexpect jail.
Neil Robinson, 43, and Kevin O’Connell, 47, stole jewellery worth £4,997 at CW Sellors in Sandgate on July 31 last year.
They appeared at York Crown Court on Tuesday August 30 when they both admitted burgling the shop and stealing jewellery, namely several necklaces.
Defence barrister Michael Cahill, for O’Connor, asked for sentence to be adjourned for probation reports as his client had health problems.
Most Popular
-
1
Seagull killed after street attack in Scarborough as man arrested for animal cruelty
-
2
Man wanted by police after indecent exposure incident at Scarborough's Star Map
-
3
One million tickets for train journeys across the North of England for just £1 in flash sale - how to get yours
-
4
Scarborough teen to represent North Yorkshire in national modelling competition
-
5
Scarborough’s Harbour Bar to serve ice creams at sunrise - here's why
Kelly Sherif, for Robinson, said her client was already serving a prison sentence which did not expire until late December.
Judge Simon Hickey granted the adjournment for pre-sentence reports but told the defendants that jail was the most likely outcome.
O’Connell, of Durham Street, Stockton-on-Tees, was bailed until sentence on Tuesday September 27.
Robinson, currently residing at Holme House Prison in Stockton-on-Tees, was remanded in custody.