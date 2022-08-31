News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Burglars who stole nearly £5,000 of necklaces from Whitby jewellers told to expect jail

Two burglars who stole nearly £5,000 of necklaces from a jewellers in Whitby have been told toexpect jail.

By Court Reporter
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 9:33 am

Neil Robinson, 43, and Kevin O’Connell, 47, stole jewellery worth £4,997 at CW Sellors in Sandgate on July 31 last year.

They appeared at York Crown Court on Tuesday August 30 when they both admitted burgling the shop and stealing jewellery, namely several necklaces.

Defence barrister Michael Cahill, for O’Connor, asked for sentence to be adjourned for probation reports as his client had health problems.

York Crown Court exterior.

Most Popular

Kelly Sherif, for Robinson, said her client was already serving a prison sentence which did not expire until late December.

Judge Simon Hickey granted the adjournment for pre-sentence reports but told the defendants that jail was the most likely outcome.

O’Connell, of Durham Street, Stockton-on-Tees, was bailed until sentence on Tuesday September 27.

Robinson, currently residing at Holme House Prison in Stockton-on-Tees, was remanded in custody.