Burglars who stole nearly £5,000 of necklaces from Whitby jewellers told to expect jail

Neil Robinson, 43, and Kevin O’Connell, 47, stole jewellery worth £4,997 at CW Sellors in Sandgate on July 31 last year.

They appeared at York Crown Court on Tuesday August 30 when they both admitted burgling the shop and stealing jewellery, namely several necklaces.

Defence barrister Michael Cahill, for O’Connor, asked for sentence to be adjourned for probation reports as his client had health problems.

York Crown Court exterior.

Kelly Sherif, for Robinson, said her client was already serving a prison sentence which did not expire until late December.

Judge Simon Hickey granted the adjournment for pre-sentence reports but told the defendants that jail was the most likely outcome.

O’Connell, of Durham Street, Stockton-on-Tees, was bailed until sentence on Tuesday September 27.