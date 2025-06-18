Burglary from a property under renovation in Scarborough causes police to launch appeal

By Claudia Bowes
Published 18th Jun 2025, 14:49 BST
It happened between 8pm on Tuesday June 17 and 8am on Wednesday June 18.placeholder image
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information about a burglary that occurred on Scalby Road, Scarborough overnight.

The incident occurred between 8pm on Tuesday 17 June and 8am on Wednesday 18 June when several tools and items of equipment were taken from within a property currently under renovation.

A police spokesperson said: “We’re particularly appealing for information about any suspicious activity involving individuals or vehicles in the area between these times.

“Email [email protected] if you have any information that could help our investigation.

“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

“Quote reference 12250110082 when passing on information.”

