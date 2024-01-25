Burglary suspects from Wigan arrested in Malton after rapid police response and told not to re-enter county

Two suspected burglars have been arrested after police officers raced to a crime in progress.

Just after 4pm on Wednesday, January 24, North Yorkshire Police received a call from a vigilant resident reporting two men acting suspiciously around an abandoned building in the Malton area.

The caller provided crucial information, including details of a van parked nearby, and officers headed to the scene immediately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Within ten minutes of the call, police officers had stopped the van as it drove away towards Malton. Both occupants were arrested on suspicion of burglary and attempted theft.

The property was checked, and it was found that a door had been forced open, kitchen equipment removed, and lead flashing piled up outside.