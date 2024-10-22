'Business as usual': Police in Scarborough, Whitby, Filey and Eastfield target retail crime

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Last week, the spotlight focussed on what police on the Yorkshire coast do to keep businesses safe within North Yorkshire.

Safer Businesses Action Week is a national campaign with ran for a week from Monday October 14.

The campaign mirrored similar operations that take place along the Yorkshire coast throughout the year.

Officers from Neighbourhood Policing Teams across Scarborough, Whitby, Eastfield and Filey focussed on extra patrols and visiting local retailers and businesses, whilst using targeted intervention of prolific offenders and disrupting criminal activity which has an impact on businesses and the local community.

Police have been targeting retail crime during Safer Business Action Week

Officers have also been actively promoting a new digital evidence management system.

Registering with the system allows users to upload security camera footage through a web portal.

It doesn’t give access to any cameras directly, but it does mean evidence can be sent to investigators extremely quickly, and at a convenient time for the operator.

To find out more about our streamlined system, visit https://orlo.uk/ChNVy.

Chief Inspector Ryan Chapman said: “Whereas it was business as usual for us, the week provides an insight as to what we do.

“We understand the significant impact of crimes against retailers and other businesses across York and North Yorkshire.

“Our Neighbourhood Policing Teams work in very close partnership with businesses all year round, but Safer Business Action Week is an opportunity to focus on the resources we put in to protecting staff and deterring and disrupting persistent offenders.

“We also want to highlight our investment in new technology, which is already making our investigations more efficient.

“Criminals will soon get the message that their image can be sent directly to the police with the click of the button, giving us every opportunity to bring them to justice promptly.”