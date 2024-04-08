Can you help?: North Yorkshire Police issue CCTV photo appeal following theft in Scarborough
The theft took place at 10am on Thursday March 7, in Lady Edith’s Park, Newby.
A man arrived at the residential property in a white flatbed van and walked along the driveway to the rear of the property. The man then took several pieces of lead stored there before driving off.
Anyone who recognises the man pictured in the CCTV is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police, as he may have information that will assist their investigation.
Those who have any information should email [email protected] if they can help.
Alternatively, can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Terence Priestman, or contact Crime-stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Quote reference 12240041365 when passing on information.