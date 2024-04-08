North Yorkshire Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a theft in Scarborough. Photo: North Yorkshire Police.

The theft took place at 10am on Thursday March 7, in Lady Edith’s Park, Newby.

A man arrived at the residential property in a white flatbed van and walked along the driveway to the rear of the property. The man then took several pieces of lead stored there before driving off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone who recognises the man pictured in the CCTV is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police, as he may have information that will assist their investigation.

Those who have any information should email [email protected] if they can help.

Alternatively, can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Terence Priestman, or contact Crime-stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.