Car and bike stolen from Norton, near Malton, as police launch joint investigation
Police say the incident happened on Sunday September 7, at about half past midnight.
They are urging anyone with CCTV such as doorbell footage or dashcam footage, to get in touch if they haven't already shared it with the police.
A Kawasaki motorbike was stolen from Parliament Street and abandoned on nearby allotments.
Officers are particularly appealing for anyone who saw two men pushing the motorbike, or anyone who has footage.
A red Fiat Panda was also stolen from Mill Street, which was later found in York.
Police have launched an investigation and would like to hear from anyone with information.
Please email [email protected]
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC1492 Jones or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Please quote reference 12250169548 when passing on information.