Car and house windows smashed in Malton as police launch information appeal
The incident occurred on Maple Avenue between midnight and 6am on Sunday, July 5, and involved the windows of a house and a vehicle being smashed.
A police spokesperson said: “We’re particularly appealing for information about any vehicles or persons present in the area at the time.
“Email [email protected] if you have any information that could help our investigation.
“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 677 Jessica Eddon or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
“Quote reference 12250122601 when passing on information.”