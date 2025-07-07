Car and house windows smashed in Malton as police launch information appeal

By Claudia Bowes
Published 7th Jul 2025, 09:59 BST
The criminal damage occurred on Maple Avenue between midnight and 6am on Sunday, July 5.placeholder image
The criminal damage occurred on Maple Avenue between midnight and 6am on Sunday, July 5.
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information about criminal damage that happened in Malton.

The incident occurred on Maple Avenue between midnight and 6am on Sunday, July 5, and involved the windows of a house and a vehicle being smashed.

A police spokesperson said: “We’re particularly appealing for information about any vehicles or persons present in the area at the time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Email [email protected] if you have any information that could help our investigation.

“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 677 Jessica Eddon or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

“Quote reference 12250122601 when passing on information.”

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice