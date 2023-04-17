News you can trust since 1882
Car, pan and lineside fires among calls for North Yorkshire firefighters this weekend

Firefighters from Whitby, Filey, Scarborough and Goathland have attended a range of fires this weekend.

By Louise Perrin
Published 17th Apr 2023, 09:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 09:04 BST

On Friday (April 14) at 1.39pm crews from Whitby and Goathland attended a lineside fire adjoining the North York Moors Railway at Beck Hole, Goathland.

This involved 50 square metres of embankment.

Crews used one hose reel jet and two knapsack sprayers to extinguish the fire.

Fire crews have attended a number of incidents over the weekendFire crews have attended a number of incidents over the weekend
At 4.15pm crew from Filey attended a car on fire in Hunmanby this was extinguished using one hose reel.

On Saturday (April 15) at 1.34am crews from Scarborough and Filey attended a pan fire inside the kitchen of a residential property at Dale Edge.

The pan was removed by occupants prior to arrival and crews ventilated the property using a positive pressure ventilation fan.

At 6.07pm a crew from Scarborough responded to a report of a fire in the open on Seamer Road.

Crews located one bin fire well alight that they extinguished using one hose reel. The cause of the fire was deliberate.

