Car stolen from Tennyson Avenue in Scarborough

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a car was stolen from a residential street in Scarborough.

A silver Suzuki Ibis (registration NU54DXK) was stolen from Tennyson Avenue between 9am and 12pm on Saturday September 21.

The car had been parked near the side of the Tennyson Arms at 9am but was not there when the owner returned at 12pm.

Officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, they are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen suspicious activity on Tennyson Avenue at the time of the incident and anyone who may have seen the vehicle being taken.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 751 Simon Hunter or email simon.hunter@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Those wishing to remain anonymous can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190175382.