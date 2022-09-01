Caravan seized after owner 'disposed of toilet waste down alleyways and drains' in Scarborough

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A multi-agency operation was launched to remove the mobile home from Trafalgar Square after multiple reports of anti-social behaviour.

North Yorkshire Police said the owner was “disposing of toilet waste down nearby alleyways and drains”.

Highways Agency staff, Scarborough Council and North Yorkshire Police removed the caravan from a parking bay in Trafalgar Square between 9.20am and 11.30am on Thursday September 1 after an order was issued by Scarborough Magistrates’ Court for authorities to remove the mobile home and other property belonging to the owner.

The caravan was removed after several reports of anti-social behaviour. (Photo: North Yorkshire Police)

Officers said the caravan’s owner has been spoken with several times over the last month by Scarborough Council, Neighbourhood Policing Team and Highways Agency to encourage him to accept housing support and ensure he received accommodation after removing the caravan.

Police officers attended the removal to maintain order and offer reassurance to residents.

PC Ben Holtby, beat manager for Scarborough North Bay, said: “Today’s action stems from a large amount of multi-agency work between Scarborough Council, North Yorkshire Police, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, North Yorkshire County Council and others.

“A priority for us has always been the welfare of the resident of the caravan, as the last thing we wanted was for the resident to be left without a place to live.

Items were removed from the parking bay and the scene cleared of debris. (Photo: North Yorkshire Police)

“Through this multi-agency approach, we were able to ensure that the resident has temporary accommodation available with a view to a longer-term housing solution.”