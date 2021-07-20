Cars damaged after 'unknown substance' poured over them in Pickering

The two cars were damaged on Friday night.

Two cars that were parked on Forest Road, Pickering had the mysterious substance poured over the bonnets which caused damage between midnight and 7.40am on Friday, July 16.

Police are now appealing for the public's help.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Louise Neville-Beck. You can also email [email protected]

Information can be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.