Cash stolen from home near Malton sparks North Yorkshire Police appeal for help

The incident happened at about 8.30pm on Saturday October 21, when two men broke into a home near Barton le Willows, where cash and other items were stolen.

Both suspects were wearing all black clothing.

One is described as having a stocky build with muscular legs, dark eyes and speaking with an Irish accent.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a burglary near Malton.

The other is described as in his early 20s, and shorter, with a wiry build, wearing a light-weight black puffa-style gilet.

Officers have been carrying out enquiries in the area and are urging members of the public to contact them with any information that could assist our investigation.