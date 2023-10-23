News you can trust since 1882
Cash stolen from home near Malton sparks North Yorkshire Police appeal for help

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a burglary near Malton.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 07:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 07:18 BST
The incident happened at about 8.30pm on Saturday October 21, when two men broke into a home near Barton le Willows, where cash and other items were stolen.

Both suspects were wearing all black clothing.

One is described as having a stocky build with muscular legs, dark eyes and speaking with an Irish accent.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a burglary near Malton.Police are appealing for witnesses after a burglary near Malton.
The other is described as in his early 20s, and shorter, with a wiry build, wearing a light-weight black puffa-style gilet.

Officers have been carrying out enquiries in the area and are urging members of the public to contact them with any information that could assist our investigation.

If you saw anything suspicious in the area, or have any relevant CCTV or video doorbell footage, call North Yorkshire Police on 101 straight away, quoting reference 12230200423.