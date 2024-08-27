Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for information after a cat was shot and found with numerous pellets within its body.

The incident happened overnight near Cropton, Pickering, between Saturday August 17 and Sunday August 18.

A vet later confirmed that the cat appeared to have been shot by a shot gun cartridge.

The cat survived and is recovering while being cared for by its owners.

Please email [email protected] if you have any information that could help the investigation.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Louise Neville-Beck, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240153064 when passing on information.