The incident happened in the Goslipgate area of Pickering between 8.10am on Friday June 16 and 6.45pm on the evening of Satirday June 17 when the ginger and white cat was shot in its eye with an air weapon.

The cat has received medical treatment and the pellet has been removed.

Officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information about the incident and the people responsible, to contact them.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Pc Louise Neville-Beck.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

