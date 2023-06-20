News you can trust since 1882
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
To The Manor Born star Angela Thorne dies aged 84
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
British billionaire named among those missing on Titanic wreck tour
Boris Johnson suffers resounding defeat over ‘Partygate’ report
Arctic Monkeys cancel gig days before headlining Glastonbury

Cat shot in eye in Pickering prompts police appeal for witnesses

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information and witnesses after a cat was shot in the eye in Pickering.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 20th Jun 2023, 08:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 08:14 BST

The incident happened in the Goslipgate area of Pickering between 8.10am on Friday June 16 and 6.45pm on the evening of Satirday June 17 when the ginger and white cat was shot in its eye with an air weapon.

The cat has received medical treatment and the pellet has been removed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information about the incident and the people responsible, to contact them.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information after a cat was shot in the eye in Goslipgate, Pickering.North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information after a cat was shot in the eye in Goslipgate, Pickering.
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information after a cat was shot in the eye in Goslipgate, Pickering.
Most Popular

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Pc Louise Neville-Beck.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230112130

Read More
IN PICTURES: Here are 14 photos from this year's annual Scalby Fair