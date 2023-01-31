Lee Coleman also told Operation Expedite officers “you’ll need some good luck you know, boys” and added “next time get a picture with me” six days before he was caught dealing class A drugs in Scarborough.

The 32-year-old, of no fixed address, was sentenced to three years and nine months at York Crown Court on January 26 after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

On August 6 2022, plain clothes officers were on patrol on Johno’s Field when Coleman was seen on a small girl’s bike.

Lee Coleman.

Police say he was meeting a known drug user and he headed off the field to the user’s address.

Coleman left the address a short time later and when officers attempted to stop him on his bike, he tried to evade them but detectives were able to grab him off the bike and arrest him.

Coleman was searched and was found to have 104 wraps of crack cocaine and 31 wraps of heroin hidden in his underwear.

He was remanded into custody and eventually pleaded guilty to the offences prior to a trial.

Some of the drugs found.

Only six days before Coleman was captured, he was encountered in Scarborough town centre where he filmed police officers on his mobile phone and suggested he would not be caught.

Officer in the case, DC Darrel Temple of Operation Expedite, said: “Coleman goaded us to catch him if we could and we did just that.

"The next picture he had taken was in Scarborough Custody.

“Class A drugs and Class A drug dealers are a scourge on Scarborough, and we will continue to take them off the streets at every opportunity.

“Individuals like Coleman bring misery to the community and he is now rightly serving a significant prison sentence for his actions.

