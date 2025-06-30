CCTV appeal after extensive damage to Audi in Eastfield
It happened at approximately 5.45pm on Saturday May 31 on Station Road in the Crossgates area of Eastfield.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We would like to speak to him after extensive scratches were caused to the paintwork of an Audi that was parked on Station Road.
“Please contact us if you recognise the man in the picture, as he may have information that will assist our investigation.”
Email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC Andrew Haythorne with any information.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Quote reference 12250097969 when passing on information.