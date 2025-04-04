CCTV appeal after large quantity of household products stolen from B&M in Whitby

Police have issued CCTV images of two people they would like to speak to following the theft

North Yorkshire Police has issued CCTV images of two people they would like to speak to following a theft in Whitby

It happened at around 3pm on Thursday March 6, at the B&M store on Stainsacre Lane, and involved two people stealing a large amount of household products.

Police are appealising for anyone who recognises the people pictured on CCTV to get in touch, as they may have information that will assist the investigation.

Email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask to leave a message for Hazel Simms-Williamson.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12250040680 when passing on information.