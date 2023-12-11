News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING

CCTV appeal after man threw items on floor and became aggressive in Scarborough shop

Police have issued CCTV of a man they would like to speak to following a public order offence at the One Stop on North Marine Road, Scarborough.
By Louise French
Published 11th Dec 2023, 12:11 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 13:10 GMT
North Yorkshire Police has released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incidentNorth Yorkshire Police has released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident
North Yorkshire Police has released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident

The incident happened at about 1pm on Saturday November 25 and involved a white man in his mid to early 20s.

He was wearing dark-coloured clothing and was about 5ft 9inches tall.

He had short receding hair, believed to be brown in colour.

He entered the shop and items were thrown to the floor.

Most Popular

When staff spoke to him he became aggressive.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the image as they believe he will have information that will help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 882 Mark Mcnulty.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference number 12230224210.