CCTV appeal after man threw items on floor and became aggressive in Scarborough shop
The incident happened at about 1pm on Saturday November 25 and involved a white man in his mid to early 20s.
He was wearing dark-coloured clothing and was about 5ft 9inches tall.
He had short receding hair, believed to be brown in colour.
He entered the shop and items were thrown to the floor.
When staff spoke to him he became aggressive.
Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the image as they believe he will have information that will help the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 882 Mark Mcnulty.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference number 12230224210.