CCTV appeal after more than £3,000 alcohol stolen from Malton supermarket

Police have issued CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident

The theft occurred on Tuesday, September 26, 2023 when the items were removed from the store at repeated intervals.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the people in the images as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC1338 Simms-Williamson.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous, can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous, can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.