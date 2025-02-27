CCTV appeal after public order incident in Scarborough supermarket

Police believe the man pictured may be able to help with their enquiries

Officers from North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information about a racially-aggravated public order incident that occurred in Aldi on Northway, Scarborough.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It happened on February 14, at about 2.25pm, and involved a man who was with a woman and a dog.

The man racially verbally abused a member of staff.

Police are particularly appealing for details about a man pictured on CCTV in the store, as he may have important information that could assist the investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12250027822 when passing on information.