CCTV appeal after public order incident in Scarborough supermarket
Officers from North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information about a racially-aggravated public order incident that occurred in Aldi on Northway, Scarborough.
It happened on February 14, at about 2.25pm, and involved a man who was with a woman and a dog.
The man racially verbally abused a member of staff.
Police are particularly appealing for details about a man pictured on CCTV in the store, as he may have important information that could assist the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Quote reference 12250027822 when passing on information.