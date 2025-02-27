CCTV appeal after public order incident in Scarborough supermarket

By Louise French
Published 27th Feb 2025, 10:26 BST
Police believe the man pictured may be able to help with their enquiries
Officers from North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information about a racially-aggravated public order incident that occurred in Aldi on Northway, Scarborough.

It happened on February 14, at about 2.25pm, and involved a man who was with a woman and a dog.

The man racially verbally abused a member of staff.

Police are particularly appealing for details about a man pictured on CCTV in the store, as he may have important information that could assist the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12250027822 when passing on information.

