CCTV appeal after theft at Norton Skate Park
North Yorkshire Police have issued CCTV of a man they would like to speak to following a theft in Norton, Malton.
It happened at Norton Skate Park between midday and 12.30pm on Thursday, November 2.
Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in this CCTV image, as they believe he will have information that will help the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 1141 Kelly.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference number 12230208466 when passing on information.