CCTV appeal after theft of electronic equipment from Scarborough shop
North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a theft in Scarborough.
It happened at 3pm on October 15, at Boyes on Queen Street, Scarborough, and involved the theft of electronic equipment.
Officers are asking anyone who recognises the man pictured on the CCTV image to contact them, as he may have information that will assist the investigation.
Email [email protected] if you can help. Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
Quote reference 12240188240.