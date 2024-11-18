CCTV appeal after theft of electronic equipment from Scarborough shop

By Louise French
Published 18th Nov 2024, 14:58 GMT
Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they believe may be able to help with their enquiriesOfficers have released a CCTV image of a man they believe may be able to help with their enquiries
North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a theft in Scarborough.

It happened at 3pm on October 15, at Boyes on Queen Street, Scarborough, and involved the theft of electronic equipment.

Officers are asking anyone who recognises the man pictured on the CCTV image to contact them, as he may have information that will assist the investigation.

Email [email protected] if you can help. Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

Quote reference 12240188240.

