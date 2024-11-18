CCTV appeal after theft of electronic equipment from Scarborough shop

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they believe may be able to help with their enquiries

North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a theft in Scarborough.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It happened at 3pm on October 15, at Boyes on Queen Street, Scarborough, and involved the theft of electronic equipment.

Officers are asking anyone who recognises the man pictured on the CCTV image to contact them, as he may have information that will assist the investigation.

Email [email protected] if you can help. Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

Quote reference 12240188240.