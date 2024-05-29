CCTV appeal following criminal damage and assault at Terror Tower in Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police has released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to

North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following criminal damage and assault at Terror Tower on Foreshore Road in Scarborough.

The incident took place at around 4pm on Saturday May 11.

A man attempted to obtain a refund which escalated into him damaging the card payment device at the location and assaulting the member of staff.

Contact [email protected] if you recognise the man pictured on CCTV, as he may have information that will assist the investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Joel Varey, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.