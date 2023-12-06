CCTV appeal following criminal damage incident on Scarborough's East Pier
A graffiti image was spray painted on the shutters of a business on East Pier at approximately 1am on Sunday, October 29.
Officers are now requesting the public’s assistance to help identify the person in the image as it’s believed that they will have information which can help the investigation.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Peter Henderson.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230205508 when passing information.