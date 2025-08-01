CCTV appeal following shop theft in Whitby

Police are asking for anyone who recognises the man to contact them

Police are appealing for information about a shop theft that occurred in Whitby.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It happened at 9.30am on Wednesday July 16 at the Co-op on Langborne Road.

A man entered the store and took several items without making an attempt to pay for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man is described as having dark shorts, a grey body warmer, dark jumper, a dark coloured bucket hat and was carrying a bag for life.

Officers believe that the person in the image may have information which could help the investigation.

Anyone who recognises the man should email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC Mason.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12250130939 when passing on information.