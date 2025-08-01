CCTV appeal following shop theft in Whitby

Police are asking for anyone who recognises the man to contact them
Police are appealing for information about a shop theft that occurred in Whitby.

It happened at 9.30am on Wednesday July 16 at the Co-op on Langborne Road.

A man entered the store and took several items without making an attempt to pay for them.

The man is described as having dark shorts, a grey body warmer, dark jumper, a dark coloured bucket hat and was carrying a bag for life.

Officers believe that the person in the image may have information which could help the investigation.

Anyone who recognises the man should email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC Mason.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12250130939 when passing on information.

