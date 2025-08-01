CCTV appeal following shop theft in Whitby
It happened at 9.30am on Wednesday July 16 at the Co-op on Langborne Road.
A man entered the store and took several items without making an attempt to pay for them.
The man is described as having dark shorts, a grey body warmer, dark jumper, a dark coloured bucket hat and was carrying a bag for life.
Officers believe that the person in the image may have information which could help the investigation.
Anyone who recognises the man should email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC Mason.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Quote reference 12250130939 when passing on information.