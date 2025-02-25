CCTV appeal following shop thefts in Malton

By Louise French
Published 25th Feb 2025, 15:40 BST
Officers in Malton have released a CCTV image of two people they would like to speak toOfficers in Malton have released a CCTV image of two people they would like to speak to
North Yorkshire Police has issued two CCTV images of people they would like to speak to, following shop thefts in Malton.

The incidents took place at 1.55pm on Wednesday February 5, and 1.44pm on Thursday February 6 at Boyes department store on Finkle Street. Both occasions involved theft of clothing.

Police are appealing for anyone who recognises the people pictured on CCTV to get in touch, as they may have information that will assist the investigation.

Email [email protected] with any information, or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Paul Harwood.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12250022388 and 12250024255 and when passing on information.

