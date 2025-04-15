CCTV appeal following theft from Malton supermarket
Officers from North Yorkshire Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to, following a theft in Malton.
It happened at 8.10pm on Monday March 24 at Morrison's on Castlegate and involved a quantity of spirits been stolen.
Officers are appealing for anyone who recognises the man pictured on CCTV to contact them, as he may have information that will assist the investigation.
Email [email protected] with any information, or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Paul Harwood.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Quote reference 12250052494 when passing on information.