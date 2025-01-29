CCTV appeal following theft from Morrisons in Malton
It happened at Morrisons on Castlegate on Saturday January 11 at 8.15pm.
Two men left the store with £300 of goods without making an attempt to pay.
A police spokesperson said: “Please contact us if you recognise the men pictured on CCTV, as they may have information that will assist our investigation.
“You can email [email protected] if you can help.
“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Hazel Simms-Williamson, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
“Please quote reference 12250006696 when passing on information.”