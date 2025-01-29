CCTV appeal following theft from Morrisons in Malton

By Louise French
Published 29th Jan 2025, 13:11 BST
Police in Malton have released a CCTV image of to men they would like to speak to.Police in Malton have released a CCTV image of to men they would like to speak to.
Police in Malton have released a CCTV image of to men they would like to speak to.
North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of two men they would like to speak to, following a theft in Malton.

It happened at Morrisons on Castlegate on Saturday January 11 at 8.15pm.

Two men left the store with £300 of goods without making an attempt to pay.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “Please contact us if you recognise the men pictured on CCTV, as they may have information that will assist our investigation.

“You can email [email protected] if you can help.

“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Hazel Simms-Williamson, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

“Please quote reference 12250006696 when passing on information.”

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice