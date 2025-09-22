CCTV appeal following theft of Armani messenger bag in Scarborough
North Yorkshire Police has released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to, following a shop theft in Scarborough.
It happened on Sunday, August 24, at a store on Huntriss Row, and involved the theft of an Armani Exchange Messenger bag worth £100.
Officers are appealing for anyone who recognises the man pictured as he may have information that will assist the investigation.
Email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 685 Hepworth with any information.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Quote reference 12250160301 when passing on information.