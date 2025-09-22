CCTV appeal following theft of Armani messenger bag in Scarborough

Officers have released an image of a man they would like to speak to

North Yorkshire Police has released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to, following a shop theft in Scarborough.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It happened on Sunday, August 24, at a store on Huntriss Row, and involved the theft of an Armani Exchange Messenger bag worth £100.

Officers are appealing for anyone who recognises the man pictured as he may have information that will assist the investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 685 Hepworth with any information.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12250160301 when passing on information.